Japan contributes Rs2.5b in irrigation system

Islamabad

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has been playing a key-role in developing agriculture sector in Pakistan by rehabilitating the Lower Chenab Canal system since 2008.

The work that cost around Rs. 2.5 billion is still in progress, said Rana Asif Mehmood Khan, Chief engineer irrigation department Faisalabad zone, while briefing a group of journalists who visited the JICA’s projects, undertaken in the Faisalabad division.

The project aims to establish a model of appropriate irrigation management system. It helped a lot in developing a proper management and maintenance of the irrigation canals as well as increasing water use’s efficiency and on-farm productivity.

It has helped to reduce seepage losses in the saline area and to improve conveyance efficiency, reliability and durability of the system by minimizing system maintenance cost. The project ensured the provision of irrigation water to the beneficiaries in a more sustainable and equitable manner, said Rana Asif Mehmood Khan. The direct economic benefits achieved to the society in the form of increased agriculture production due to the investment in irrigation infrastructure and institutional reforms amounted to Rs 3004 million per annum on the entire project implementation.—INP