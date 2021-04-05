Japan considers provision of cultural grant assistance to Taxila Museum

The government of Japan on the request of the Government of Punjab, Tourism Department is considering providing cultural grant assistance for the improvement of equipment for exhibition and conservation in the Taxila Museum which stores the rich cultural heritage of the ancient Gandhara civilization.

For this purpose, Japanese development consultants visited Pakistan from March 15 to April 3 despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic to conduct the onsite research and hearings.

Based on a series of discussions and onsite surveys in the museum, the consultants identified necessary equipment for better exhibition and conservation of excavated items from the Gandhara archaeological sites.

While admiring the rich cultural heritage of ancient Gandhara civilization in Taxila, Ambassador of Japan Matsuda Kuninori said the visit of the Japanese onsite research team was quite significant to pave the way for seeking approval of cultural grant assistance from the Japanese government.

“With the post-corona world in sight, Japan supports Pakistan in promoting the exhibition and conservation of the Gandhara Buddhist heritage and attracts more tourists to Pakistan in the future”, said the Ambassador.

He further added that Pakistan has a great potential for tourism and that the ancient Gandhara civilization is very close to the heart of the Japanese people.