Japan confirms Masazo as world’s oldest man aged 112

Tokyo

Masazo Nonaka from Japan was recognised Tuesday as the world´s oldest man at the ripe old age of 112, as his family revealed his secret: sweets and hot baths.

Nonaka, who was born on July 25, 1905 — just months before Albert Einstein published his theory of special relativity — received a certificate from Guinness World Records at home on Japan´s northern island of Hokkaido. The supercentenarian lives with his family, which manages a hot springs inn.

“He needs a wheelchair to move but he is in good condition,” said Yuko Nonaka, his granddaughter.

“He loves eating any kinds of sweets — Japanese or western style,” she told AFP. “He reads newspapers everyday and often soaks in the hot springs.”

He has seven brothers and one sister who live nearby in the town of Ashoro on Hokkaido.

He married Hatsuno in 1931 and the couple had five children, according to Guinness World Records.

Nonaka has officially taken the title after Francisco Nunez Olivera from Spain died in February aged 113, the organisation said.