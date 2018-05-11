Japan committed to assist Pakistan in elimination of terrorism: Ambassador

The government of Japan stands with Pakistan in combating international criminal syndicates which through their illicit activities hinder economic development and prosperity of Pakistani people. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Pakistan, Takashi Kurai on Thursday reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to assist Pakistan eradicate all types of transnational organized crime including illicit drug trafficking.

He was addressing a play up media event here for United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC) projects, aimed at enhancing air cargo security, combating transnational organized crime, strengthening border security against illicit drug trafficking and response to counter terrorism.

The projects are to be implemented under UNODC Country Programme for Pakistan (2016-2019) through financial support of government of Japan. Officials from the Ministry of Narcotics Control, National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) were present on the occasion.

In his opening remarks, UNODC Country Office Representative in Pakistan, Cesar Guedes thanked Takashi Kurai and said through financial support of government of Japan, the projects will contribute to vision of creating “a safer community, free from threats posed by illicit narcotics trafficking and transnational organized crime.”

He said, “UNODC was a leading global effort against drug trafficking and is sole guardian of all international conventions on drugs and transnational organized crime.”

The UNODC Country Office in Pakistan has been active for over 35 years and works in close collaboration with government of Pakistan, its mandate is to empower the government in its efforts to overcome challenges associated with transnational organized crime, thereby contributing towards nation’s stabilization and development. As per details, in total, generous contribution of Japanese government for four projects would be amounting to about 3.73 million US Dollars for duration of one year.—APP

