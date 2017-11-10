Japan beat Pakistan 3-1 in Hockey Festival series in Australia

Lahore

Pakistan hockey team continued its dismal show in the 4-nation international hockey festival in Australia as little known Japan routed them 3-1 at Melbourne’s State Netball Hockey Centre on Thursday.

It was another black day in Pakistan hockey as the green shirts failed to defy a strong challenge of the spirited Japanese side which came with full force to chalk out a fine win, said the information made available here by the Pakistan Hockey Federation.

Pakistan suffered their second loss in as many matches in the event.

In the opening match, the hosts dumped them 9-1, the worst-ever defeat of the four times former world champions in hockey history.

In a dooms day story. Pakistan team seemed helpless in front of Japanese side which struck goals with lovely coordination and speedy moves. Japanese were clearly the dominating side most of the time. Brilliant forward Kenty Tanaka had a brace. All four goals of the match came through open play. Pakistan’s goal was scored in the last minute. It was 1-0 at the half time. Scorers: Japan Kenty Tanaka (14′ & 46′) & Genki Matani (50′) Pakistan: Atiq Arshad (60′) In day’s other match, hosts Australia defeated New Zealand 4-1. Pakistan will play New Zealand on Nov 11.—APP