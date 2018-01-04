Japan appreciates Pakistan’s immense sacrifices in fight against terrorism: Japanese FM

ISLAMABAD :Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono Thursday said Japan acknowledged Pakistan’s immense sacrifices to root out terrorism and extremism from the region.The visiting Japanese minister who met Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here at PM Office said Japan was appreciative of Pakistan’s role in fighting terrorism and extremism. Prime Minister Abbasi underscored Pakistan’s continued commitment to eradicate militancy from the country’s soil and reiterated commitment to the promotion of peace and stability in the region.He shared with Foreign Minister Kono various initiatives taken by Pakistan to reach out to its neighbours. He pointed that India’s aggressive escalatory tactics in shunning dialogue and engagements with Pakistan and its continued blatant human rights violations against the innocent Kashmiri civilians in the Indian occupied Kashmir would not help the prospects of peace and stability in South Asia.The prime minister said the government and people of Pakistan had deep warmth and affection for the people of Japan. He said Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Japan and was keen to enhance cooperation in all areas. Lauding Japan’s role in the socio-economic development of Pakistan, the prime minister stressed strengthening of cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, infrastructure development and human resources development.

Orignally published by APP