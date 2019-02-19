Japan announces $10.6m for vulnerable families in KP, Sindh & Balochistan

Zubair Qureshi

The government of Japan on Tuesday announced US$10.6 million to fight malnutrition, improve livelihoods and increase resilience to natural disasters in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan provinces of Pakistan.

The announcement came at a formal signing ceremony that was attended by the representatives of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Ignacio Artaza, the World Food Programme (WFP) Finbarr Curran and Ambassador-designate of Japan to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda.

Out of the total US$10.6 million, US$3.5 million will be used towards the early identification and treatment of 155,000 acutely malnourished mothers and children in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including families who have been displaced from Afghanistan and vulnerable host populations.

“WFP is extremely grateful for the continued partnership and generosity of the Japanese Government in providing emergency life-saving nutritional support for malnourished mothers and children. We are proud to be working together to support some of Pakistan’s most vulnerable families,” said WFP Representative Finbarr Curran.

The Japanese contribution also includes US$3.55 million towards UNDP’s Stabilization through Inclusive Livelihoods initiative in the Tribal Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which is being implemented in close collaboration with the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the erstwhile FATA Secretariat. It will support 20,700 people by improving their access to basic services, enhancing their economic opportunities and improving social cohesion in Kurram and Orakzai tribal districts.

In addition, the Japanese Government will support the Government of Pakistan at national and local levels to prepare for natural disasters, pilot tsunami early warning systems, and enhance resilience of coastal communities to coastal hazards with a specific focus on women and children. Implemented in Malir and Karachi West districts of Sindh and Gwadar district of Balochistan province, this project will benefit 15,000 people.

