January power breakdown: PM Shehbaz directs action as inquiry report suggests ‘human, tech error’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday directed the Power Division to hold a departmental action after the findings of an inquiry report held the “human and technical error” responsible for the countrywide power breakdown of January 23.

The inquiry report of the massive power breakdown, which had left the whole country in darkness, was presented in the cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Chairing the meeting, PM Sharif said the nation was awaiting strict action against those responsible for the incident that left the country in a power blackout for several hours.

The inquiry report also said that an abnormal increase in the frequency of the alternate current line tripped the automatic security system of power plants.

It also said that the Kot Addu power plant had the facility of “black start”, however, due to the expiry of the contract of the plant, it could not be made operational.

Black Start is the procedure to recover from a total or partial shutdown of the transmission system which has caused an extensive loss of supplies.

The prime minister ordered the authorities concerned to take necessary steps to line the power system with Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA).

The federal cabinet proposed that a special police force be deployed in areas with 60 per cent and more line losses.

PM Shehbaz directed to constitute of a special cabinet committee to finalize a strategy to end line losses, theft of electricity and solarization of tube wells.

