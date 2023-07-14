Pakistani TikToker Jannat Mirza aced the art of turning heads, and this time she remained in the limelight during the wedding festivities of fellow digital creator Sehar Hayat.

Jannat is a gifted beauty as she uses her fan power to mesmerize social media users, and now her dance video went viral. In the recent video, the Dil Mod De star was spotted flaunting her groovy moves with bride Sehr Hayat on her big day. The video soon went viral and was widely shared by her fans.

Sehar’s wedding proposal has been the center of attention on the internet as such events in the country include filmy touch and attracted poeple.

For the unversed, Jannat rose to fame with her entertaining and engaging content on TikTok. She gained attention for her lip-syncing videos, dance performances, and humorous skits, and eventually became one of the most followed digital creators online.