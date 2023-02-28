Jannat Mirza treats fans with dreamy trip to snow-capped Malam Jabba

TikTok star and social media celebrity Jannat Mirza keeps treating fans with her snaps on the photo-sharing platform. She is truly having a blast while exploring the snowcapped Malam Jabba, and fans love it.

The 22-year-old took to Gram and shared glimpses of her trip with the fans. A true-blue foodie was spotted enjoying scrumptious food during her recent trip to a famous ski resort in the Hindu Kush mountain range.

Having her quality time with sister Alishba Anjum, the duo flaunted flamboyance in cool winter outfits in the chilly highlands.

The social media sensation filmed herself at the resort skiing, wooing netizens to visit the picturesque hill station.

The Tere Bajre Di Rakhi is an avid social media user who regularly delighted fans with stunning pictures.