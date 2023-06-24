TikTok queen sensation Jannat Mirza mastered the art of turning heads, and this time she sets the temperature high with her new video.

The content creator is a gifted beauty as she uses her fan power to netizens around her fingers; TikTok girl now mesmerized everyone by grooving to the famous song.

In the recent click, Mirza was spotted having fun time with Hassan Choudhary, showing her dance steps on the famous song Sola Satra Sitaray. The clip was an instant hit online and was widely shared by her fans.

For the unversed, the Dil Mod De star has millions of fans on all social platforms including TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.