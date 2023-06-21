Tiktoker and social media sensation Jannat Mirza has again made netizens swoon over her impeccable glam.

Jannat is a gifted beauty as she uses her star power to woo social media users around her fingers, and this time the TikTok girl was spotted chilling at the beach.

Nowadays, Jannat is in port city of Karachi where she is having quality time. The pictures show her having fun time on the beach. Karachi’s treating me really well, she captioned the post, as she looks ecstatic.

In the clicks, the actor was spotted taking a walk at the beach, enjoying the coastal breeze with the ocean in the backdrop. Jannat opted for a brown beach dress, carrying a trendy modern clutch slung across her shoulder.

Her pictures soon went viral, with fans complimenting her latest look.

For the unversed, Jannat became the first Pakistani TikToker to touch 10 million followers on TikTok, and she holds a huge fan following on other social networks.