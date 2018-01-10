Janjua seeks world powers cooperation to fight terrorism

Observer Report

Tehran

National Security Adviser (NSA) Nasser Khan Janjua, during his keynote speech at the 2nd Tehran Security Conference hosted in the Iranian capital, highlighted “the 60,000 Pakistani lives lost and $120 billion worth of losses suffered by the country’s economy since 9/11″, while also reminding critics of “the stellar work of Pakistan’s armed forces in the fight against terrorism.”

The retired Lt Gen, in Tehran on the Iranian government’s invitation, presented Pakistan’s perspective on regional security challenges — an issue over which Islamabad has come under severe criticism and has recently had aid withdrawn by the Trump administration.

The NSA adviser stressed the significance of cooperation among regional and international players to seek an early closure of the Afghan conflict, which, he said, would pave way for the realisation of the region’s economic potential.

He also urged the regional powers to approach regional issues within a framework of cooperation and collaboration instead of competition and confrontation.

Furthermore, Janjua called upon the international community to tackle Afghanistan’s thriving narcotics industry, which, according to him, “feeds the monster of terrorism”.