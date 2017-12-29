Janjua, Nawaz discuss vital issues

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

National Security Advisor Lt-Gen (Retd) Nasser Janjua met Pakistan Muslim League–N President Nawaz Sharif at his Jati Umra residence on Thursday and discussed matters pertaining to national security.

During the meeting, which lasted for five hours, views were exchanged over counter terrorism operations, regional security situation and peace process.

Nawaz stressed for friendly and peaceful relations with the neighbouring states and added that conflicts cannot resolve the issues. Meaningful talks are necessary for promoting peace, the sources said while quoting Nawaz as having said.

Nasser Janjua apprised Nawaz Sharif about the national security and regional situation. He told Nawaz that all institutions are united for the protection of national security. Janjua said the international community should acknowledge the sacrifices of Pakistan in war on terror.