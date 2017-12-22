Janjua gives briefing on visit of US Defence Secretary

ISLAMABAD :Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs in its meeting on Friday was given a comprehensive briefing by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua on the visit of US Defence Secretary to Pakistan and the bilateral relations between the two countries.The meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Senator Nuzhat Sadiq here at the Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services in Islamabad and was attended among others by Senators Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Farhatullah Babar, Karim Ahmed Khawaja, Daud Khan Achakzai, Foreign Secretary, Special Secretary Foreign Affairs, and Special Secretary Cabinet Division.The meeting was told that Foreign Office is in conversation with US on the concerns that are not just one sided but two-way. Foreign Secretary said that Pakistan has been successful to strongly present and defend its narrative in war against terrorism at a number of multi-lateral forums. She said that there is an understanding on both sides about addressing concerns and taking the relationship progressively.The Committee also discussed the matter of filling-up vacant Pakistani chairs in Foreign Universities. The Committee was told by Special Secretary Cabinet Division that the case to revive the old system of refilling those 14 seats with certain improvements was submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office and PM Office has asked the Cabinet Secretary to make a presentation. She told that three members from Senate, Senators Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah and Ayesha Raza Farooq will also be invited to the presentation.

Orignally published by APP