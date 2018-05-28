Janjua, Atmar discuss regional security

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

National Security Advisor Lt General (retd) Nasser Khan Janjua said on Sunday that Pakistan and Afghanistan have to give space to mutual harmony by forgetting their shared bitter past.

Janjua gave the remark in a meeting with an Afghan delegation headed by his counterpart, Mohammad Hanif Atmar.

In the meeting, both sides discussed matters related to regional security and reiterated the need for strong bilateral relations.

The national security advisor said that Pakistan maintains its promise of cooperation with its western neighbour in defense, intelligence, diplomatic, political and other sectors.

“We have to find new dimensions for our future,” he said.

Atmar landed in Islamabad with his delegation, including high level representatives of Afghan Army on Sunday.

The visit of Afghan delegation comes against the backdrop of agreement reached between the two countries earlier this month to operationlise Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS).

They agreed to put more efforts to operationalise APAPPS, to take a fresh start, to bridge existing gaps, to build formal mechanism of cooperation in all areas of mutual interests and to take collective actions to strengthen trust between the two countries.