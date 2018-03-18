Janjua, Abdullah agree Taliban should utilise new, timely peace offer

KABUL : Pakistan’s National Security Adviser (NSA) Lt Gen (retd) Nasser Janjua met Afghanistan’s Chief Executive Dr Abdullah Abdullah during his visit to the neighbouring country.

Janjua was visiting Kabul on a one-day trip on the invitation of his Afghan counterpart, Haneef Atmar.

In the meeting, details of which were shared by Abdullah on his Twitter account, the two agreed that the Taliban should utilise the new and timely peace offer made by Kabul.

Inter-state dialogues for improvement of relations between the two countries were also part of the meeting.

Earlier on Saturday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani met Janjua and invited Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to “initiate state to state comprehensive dialogue”.

The NSA had said in the meeting that Pakistan was ready to make all possible efforts for lasting peace in Afghanistan.

Janjua also met Atmar and discussed bilateral relations and regional security issues.

