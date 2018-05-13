Literary and cultural activities continued to be organized here and there by various organizations in the cultural capital of Pakistan offering the people from all walks of life inclusive of those having literary and cultural tastes some thoughts to ponder upon. Veteran literary figure and political analyst Altaf Hassan Qureshi has written a number of books and was also among the firsts to publish digest titled ‘Urdu Digest’ and his latestly written historical book ‘Jang-e-September Ki Yaadien’ has recently been published by the Centre for South Asian Studies of the Punjab University which has a long list of such publications to its credit for decades together.

Altaf Hassan Qureshi’s book was also launched at the Centre at which Federal Minister SAFRON Lt General ® Abdul Quader Baloch was scheduled to be the chief guest quite appropriately. But, somehow, he could not turn up for unknown reasons. The book makes quite interesting reading and particularly the younger generations must read it to have glimpses of Pakistan Army’s valour, bravery and courage in September 1965 War which was imposed on Pakistan by ever-hostile India but was given quite befitting and exemplary response and beaten back by the Armed Forces i.e. Army, Air Force and Navy officers and jawans with full, enthusiastic and determined backing by the people who solidly put up second defense line in those 17 days which will remain unforgettable.

The book contains even the minutest details of the September War telling in every detail the readers how much enthusiastic were the people of all ages and genders keen to fight their soldiers, even small conversations between army officials from both sides of the border have been given in it besides photographs as well as headlines of national and international newspapers which fully depicted Pakistan’s victory against the enemy on the ground, in the air and also on the sea.

Justice ® Faqeer Muhammad Khokhar presided over the book launching ceremony which was addressed by Director of the Centre for South Asian Studies Professor Dr Umbreen Javed, journalists and writers Dilawar Chaudhry, Rauf Tahir , Begum Bushra Rahman and Rabia Rahman, political figure and columnist Qayyum Nizami and Altaf Hassan Qureshi’s grandson Aikan Hassan Qureshi.

All of them lauded author Altaf Hassan Qureshi for his historical and remarkable literary contribution in the form of book ‘Jang-e-September Ki Yaadien’ which has published and launched months before another anniversary of the September 1965 War which will be duly observed and celebrated by the grateful nation on September 6, 2018 to pay homage to the Shaheeds and Ghazis.

Altaf Hassan Qureshi thanked the speakers for their nice words about him and the book and said that every Pakistani particularly the youth should read just published and launched book ‘Jang-e-September Ki Yaadien’. Book should be kept in the libraries of schools, colleges and universities and the young students be encouraged and exhorted to study it quite often to fresh their memories and remembering the heroic deeds of the brave, courage and determined officers and jawans of Army, Air Force and Navy who fought a much bigger enemy then theirs in a spirited and dedicated manner to defend and safeguard ideological and territorial frontiers of Pakistan.

Anwar Kaneez’s Punjab book

Anwar Kaneez’s collection of Punjabi poetry ‘Dhwankhiyaan Raataan’ was launched at a function held at the Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC) auditorium in the vicinity of the Alhamra Cultural Complex and Qaddafi Stadium in Gulberg. Parveen Malik, Tehseen, Dr Sughra Sadaf besides authoress Anwar Kaneez spoke on the occasion. PILAC provides forum for the launching of books including novels, short stories and poetic collections in Punjabi language in furtherance of its charter of promoting Punjabi literature and culture to the maximum extent possible.

Younus Mateen poetry appreciated

A function was held at Adabi Baithak of Alhamra Art Centre in honour of poet Younus Mateen. On the occasion, his poetry was appreciated by Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Captain ® Atta Muhammad Khan, Chairman Alhamra Tauqeer Nasir and columnist Attaul Haq Qasmi who presided over the proceedings.

Seminar on diabetes, high blood pressure and Ramzanul Mubarik

Diabetes and high pressure ailments are increasing rapidly, once a person is diagnosed with these diseases he cannot get rid of these, everyone want to observe fast as the holy month of fasting is fast approaching but diabetics should observe fast only after consulting and taking advice from a doctor. These views were highlighted by the speakers from medical profession at a seminar appropriately titled ‘Diabetes, high blood pressure and holy month of Ramzan’ held at a local hotel under auspices of CCL Pharma in collaboration with Mir Khalilur Rahman Memorial Society.

Head of Punjab Institute of Cardiology Prof Dr Nadeem Hayat Malik presided over gthe seminar which was addressed by Prof Dr Azizur Rehman, Dr Masood Ahmad, Prof Dr Shahid Amin, Dr Khaija Irfan and Dr Farzeen Malik while welcome address was presented by Naveed Ahmad and closing remarks of given Muhammad Akram, both from CCL Pharma while proceedings were conducted by Chairman of the MKR Memorial Society Wasif Nagi.

Floral art show

Monthly meeting of the Floral Art Society of Pakistan Lahore Chapter was held in a local hotel. On this occasion, floral art contest was held among the members as how to do floral decoration during summer season. Roohi Syed, Anjum Rehman and Shehnaz acted as the judges and according to their decisions, first prize was given to Shaista Khawar,second to Naveen Syed , third to Ambreen Irfan while consolation prizes were given to Azmat Zohra and Shireen Khan. The proceedings were presided over by President of Lahore Chapter of the Society Dr Tehwar Manzar.

Calligraphy work displayed

Over 40 calligraphic works of Quran verses by Brigadier ® Asif Ghazali were exhibited at the Hamail Art Galleries. Immediately after retirement from Pakistan Army, Asif Ghazali had started learning calligraphy way back in 2009, as this was his life long passion. He is basically a Lahori but settled in Karachi. Asif Ghazali on being contacted said ‘ It is my incessant pursuit and passion for calligraphic art along with my affinity with the Quranic verses which have shaped my paintings on display here, art is a form of form of expressions, it provides the artist with a means to reflect his deep emotions to the world of art lovers, being a veteran and an engineer, I moved a long way forward to a direction which is very different’. A large number of artists, art students and art lovers had converged at the spellbound Quranic verses calligraphy exhibition inauguration. More about happenings on different fronts in Lahore in next few days please.

