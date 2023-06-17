Jane Marriot, Fouzia Younis awarded special ranks in UK King’s birthday honours list

The next British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott, and British Pakistani diplomat Fouzia Younis were acknowledged for their contributions as the two diplomats made it to the King’s Birthday Honours List 2023.

British High Commissioner to Pak’s Twitter handle shared the development on the microblogging platform, saying “We are celebrating double success in The King’s Birthday Honours! Well done to our new High Commissioner Jane Marriott, who was awarded Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George, & former Communications Director.

It also mentioned that Fouzia Younis, who earlier worked at the British High Commission in Islamabad as its head of communications, also etched her name in history books for her feat.

We're celebrating double success in The King's Birthday Honours! Well done to our new High Commissioner @JaneMarriottUK, awarded Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George, & former Communications Director @YounisFouzia, awarded Member of the Order of the British Empire. pic.twitter.com/dNqBNdlbRr — UK in Pakistan 🇬🇧🇵🇰 (@ukinpakistan) June 17, 2023

For the unversed, special honours like MBE are conferred on notable people to recognise their achievements and service. British monarchy announced these awards twice a year at New Year and at the monarch’s birthday.

Let it be known that under Jane Marriot contributed for sustainable energy projects and even created the first-ever Kenyan Marine Commando Unit. The notable diplomat supported the restoration of deforested land, under her leadership.

In her glittering career, she served as British Joint International Counter-Terrorism Unit; Joint FCDO Director for the Middle East and North Africa; Ambassador to Sana’a, Yemen (2013-15); Deputy and Acting Ambassador to Tehran; and as an adviser to the US Special Representative to Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Fouzia Younis, equally served at coveted postings.

In a social media post, she mentioned being honoured to be a part of the prestigious list filled with names of dignitaries and powerhouses from various sectors of British society.