Jamshoro Power Company signs contracts with Siemens for 660mw unit

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Jamshoro Power Company Limited (GENCO-I), Thursday, signed the Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) contract for first unit having capacity of 660MW (out of two units of 660MW each) and five years Management/ Operation and Maintenance (O&M) contract of 1320MW with the Siemens-Harbin Electric International (HEI) Joint Venture here. EPC Contract price for Lot-I (unit 1 of 660MW and balance of plant) signed today is USD 562 Million.

EPC contract price of Lot-II (unit 2 of 660MW and expansion of balance of plant) is USD 313 Million which will be signed in next phase once financing arrangement is finalized.

The contract was signed in the presence of the Secretary, Ministry of Energy (Power Division), Chief Executive Officer of GENCO Holding Company, the Commercial Counsellor of the Embassy of People’s Republic of China and other officials from Ministry, GHCL / GENCOs, Asian Development Bank, Siemens, Harbin Electric International, Project Consultants Mott Mcdonald, etc.

The signed Lot is being funded by the Asian Development Bank, and each unit will be completed within 42 months. The Secretary, Ministry of Energy (Power Division), Yousuf Naseem Khokhar also appreciated the efforts of the teams from ADB, GHCL and JPCL to achieve the milestone of contract signing of this project.

He further expressed the hope that this project will be a major milestone to achieve a good fuel mix for the country. In his welcome speech Chief Executive Officer, GENCO Holding Company Muhammad Imran Mian highlighted salient features of the Project and stated that along with the EPC contract, a contract for five years’ O&M of the project was also signed today.

This project will use 80% Imported sub-bituminous coal and 20% local Thar lignite and, as a result, cheaper energy will be generated to meet the future electricity need of the country.

He informed that arrangement for financing for second unit of similar capacity is underway at advanced stage and EPC will also be signed very soon in the try to bring both units as quickly as possible.

He acknowledged the support extended by the Power Division, Ministry of Energy, Asian Development Bank and other stakeholders to achieve this historic milestone. Mr. Imran further expressed the hope that all stakeholders will work as the team to complete the project within 42 months.