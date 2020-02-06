Jamshed Dasti arrested

Our Correspondent

Multan

Former lawmaker Jamshed Dasti was arrested on Thursday for his alleged involvement in the oil tanker robbery case from the city’s Cantt area, while he was trying to reach the high court to seek bail in the oil tanker robbery case. The ex-MNA is a suspect in an alleged oil tank robbery that took place in December 2019. A case has been registered against Dasti for being involved in robbing an oil tanker and kidnapping the drivers and helpers of the tanker. According to a report, Chowk Police registered a case against the former lawmaker under sections 395, 365, 170 and 171.