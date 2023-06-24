AMRAIZ KHAN

Lahore police on Friday arrested PTI leader Jamshed Cheema for alleged involvement in May 09 ransacking incidents. It is worth mentioning here that the court had issued his arrest warrants and he was not appearing in court for last few days.

Jamshed Cheema, who had announced a month back that he and his wife could not continue politics and they announced publically that they had nothing to do with politics.

Jacmshed Cheema and his wife Musarat Jamshed Cheema both had decided a month back to leave former prime minister Imran Khan’s party PTI.

Their decision of parting ways with PTI was earlier announced by their lawyer when both of them were in jail.