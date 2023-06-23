LAHORE – Lahore police on Friday arrested former PTI leader Jamshed Cheema for allegedly being involved in May 09 ransacking and arson.

A local court issued his arrest warrants and the politician was not appearing in court for last few days. Jamshed Cheema, who had announced a month back that he and his wife could not continue politics and they announced publically that they had nothing to do with politics.

Cheema and his wife Musarat Jamshed Cheema both had decided a month back to leave former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party PTI. Their decision of parting ways with PTI was earlier announced by their lawyer when both of them were in jail.

Then their lawyer had said that held a detailed meeting with them in jail and no sooner they come out of jail they would announce their decision of leaving PTI. Husband and wife both were arrested on the charges of being involved on May 9 protests that were erupted in response of the PTI Chief’s arrest.

It merits mentioning here that Jamshed Iqbal Cheema was a hard supporter of Imran Khan and PTI he served in the Imran Khan cabinet as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Food Security from 19 April 2021 till 10 April 2022.