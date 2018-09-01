Jammu’s silent majority supports Article 35-A

Jammu

In occupied Kashmir, a silent majority in Jammu has now started to speak up and educate people about the benefits of Article 35-A of Indian Constitution, which guarantees special rights and privileges to the permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

A well-known senior lawyer and former president of Jammu Bar Association, AV Gupta, while speaking to media persons in Jammu said, “Jammu started agitation for State Subject Laws and then, Maharaja Hari Singh gave it formal shape in the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir barring outsiders (Non-State Subjects) from getting government jobs and buying property in Kashmir.”

“There is opposition in Jammu only because of BJP. I would like to suggest the people of Kashmir to read the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir. Most of the people do not know about Article 35-A and its benefits,” he said.

A social worker, Rohit Choudhary, said, “We should respect the special status.”

A youth, Vinod Saini, from Jammu plains is actively conducting public meeting among the youth and spreading awareness about the dangers in case Article 35-A or Article 370 is repealed. Vinod Saini along with a team of young men holds meetings in villages. “There is no communal atmosphere in Jammu. There is brotherhood. My first priority is Dogras and to raise voice for them. Jammu and Kashmir belongs to its actual inhabitants who have been born here,” he said, adding that it does not belong to Rohingya, Bangladeshi, or residents of Indian states.

He said that for raising voice in support of state subject laws, he was being tagged as anti-India. In a video on Jammu Sangathan (Facebook Page), a political leader, Sunil Dimple from Jammu West Assembly, has also called upon the people of Jammu region to defend Article 35-A and Article 370. He said that if these articles were abrogated, Jammu would face the trouble.—KMS

