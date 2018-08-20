Jammu seminar demands intact of Article 35-A

Civil society vows to protect Article at any cost

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir United Peace Movement during a one-day seminar on Article 35A and Article 370 of Indian constitution in Jammu has demanded protection of the Article 35-A in letter and spirit, which guarantees special status to people of Jammu and Kashmir.

A resolution passed during the seminar says, “The sovereign guarantee and protection given under Article 35-A Constitution of India shall be remained intact in letter and spirit as being applicable to the State of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Those who addressed and participated in the seminar included Himmat Singh, Mohammad Sharif Sartaj, Sardar JS Mangal, Muhammad Rashid Qureshi, Sardar Nardinder Singh Khalsa, Subash Chander Gupta, Advocate Abrar Ahmad Khan, Roop Lal, Majid Hussain Shah Advocate, Karnaljit Singh, Amir Muhammad Shamsi and Bhai Gander Singh.

Meanwhile, the business community and civil society members in Srinagar vowed to Article 35-A at any cost. As spokesman for the joint forum of 27 trade, business and civil society organisations, told reporters in Srinagar that it was an irony that the Indian Prime Minister, who only few days ago swore of Kashmiriyat from the ramparts of Red Fort, is attempting a judicial onslaught on the same Kashmiriyat with the intention to change its demography.

He said if Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honest in his deeds and words to embrace people of Kashmir, then he should either get these petitions filed by the RSS-backed organisation withdrawn or defend his own constitutional provision in the Supreme Court.

Modi, during his speech on August 15, had said the Government of India would move forward in Kashmir by adopting an approach of embracing all and not by ‘goli and gaali’ (bullet and abuse).

The spokesman said Modi should also make a statement in Parliament re-affirming this solemn commitment to the people of Kashmir.He said people of Kashmir would shed their last drop of blood to save their demographic character, identity and other hereditary rights.—KMS

Share on: WhatsApp