Jammu Muslim Front pleads for communal harmony

Cow slaughter rumour

Jammu

Jammu Muslim Front on Tuesday appealed for maintenance of communal harmony in the interest of State of Jammu and Kashmir. The appeal has come in the backdrop of tense situation arising out of rumours of killing of cows.

Chairman Jammu Muslim Front, Shujah Zafar said, “some vested interests and political elements in order to score their political points are pitching a Hindu against a Muslim and vice versa.”

Meanwhile, authorities in Jammu region suspended internet service to prevent spreading of rumours and hate messages, on social media. Reports said that supporters of BJP resorted to stone-pelting in Vijaypur constituency of BJP leader Chander Prakash Ganga after a word spread in the area that some cows have killed there.

Tensions have been high in the region divided after the rape and murder of a minor nomad girl belonging to the Muslim faith.

The incident took place in the Kathua district in January. After being missing for a week, her body was found on January 17.

Eight accused have been arrested in the case, and have pleaded not guilty. The lawyer of the accused has also said that they are ready for a narco test.—Tweet