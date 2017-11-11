Jammu and Kashmir naturally part of Pakistan: Gilani

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has said that Jammu and Kashmir was naturally a part of Pakistan but was not allowed to become so.

Syed Ali Gilani said this while addressing a seminar organized in Srinagar by Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir to commemorate the birth anniversary of great philosopher and poet Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal. He rued that the past leaders of Jammu and Kashmir could not foresee the consequences of Jammu and Kashmir becoming part of India. He said that whatever was happening now in the occupied territory was because of this unnatural alliance of Muslim Kashmir with Hindu Rashtra. He said, this was done despite the fact that six hundred thousand Muslims were butchered by the Hindu army in Jammu but the then Kashmiri leaders could not see that. The APHC Chairman said that New Delhi was instilling fear among the Kashmiri people in a bid to break their resolve towards the ongoing freedom movement.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat General Secretary, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, in his address said that the existence of Kashmir was eternal with the existence of Pakistan. He said that Allama Iqbal’s “Two-Nation Theory” was being proved true each day by the ruling BJP government in Delhi. The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, in his speech said that India was using every brutal tactic to force the resistance leadership to surrender but would never succeed in its nefarious designs.

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, addressing a gathering at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar said that the gross human rights violations by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir should serve as an eye-opener for the international community.

He expressed serious concern over the inhuman treatment meted out to the illegally detained Kashmiris languishing in different jails of the territory and India.—KMS