Jammu Kashmir Joint Media Forum formed

A.H. Rao

Mirpur

A cross-Line of Control (LOC) journalists body, J&K Joint Media Forum (JKJMF), was constituted with the consent of 20 participant journalists from both sides of the LOC in Jammu and Kashmir (AJK and IOK) in a meeting in Bangkok that concluded late Tuesdy, it was officially announced by the organizers. The forum has agreed upon the vision paper, which underlines the need to have exchange of information, news, views, exposure trips and tackling the issue of journalists’ welfare. It has 14 organizing committee members to finalize its modalities, says a message reaching here Wednesday night. The Forum decided to nominate Azad Jammu Kashmir-based Raja Kafeel Ahmad, group editor Daily Jammu-Kashmir, as ad hoc convener of the Forum and Srinagar-based senior journalist, Peerzada Ashiq, as its ad hoc Secretary. A seven-member constitution committee will come up with the necessary bylaws in the next three months. The Forum has also set a timeline for different committees to work out modalities for different tasks.