Jammu-based employees’ protest enters 25th day

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the ongoing protest of All Jammu Based Reserved Category Employees in Jammu entered 25th day, today.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the protest at Ambedkar Chowk in Jammu city is being spearheaded by All Jammu Based Reserved Category Employees Association, Kashmir.

The employees are protesting in favour of their demands including their transfer from Kashmir Valley to Jammu region by framing a comprehensive time-bound transfer policy by the authorities. They are also demanding of the authorities to utilize their services in Jammu region/ respective home districts till the framing of suitable transfer policy.

Meanwhile, the authorities of Ellaquai Dehati Bank have given the non-local employees an ultimatum to immediately join back their duties in the Kashmir Valley. Hundreds of employees had moved to their homes in Jammu following the recent spate of civilian killings at the hands of unidentified gunmen in the Valley.

The non-local employees have been directed to report back for their duties at head office Srinagar within three days, failing which the bank is considering termination of their services.—INP