Jamil elected as president of KUTS

Karachi

Prof. Dr. Jamil Kazmi has been elected as president of Karachi University Teachers Society (KUTS) for the year 2017-18, an official of the institution said on Tuesday.

He said that according to the results of Annual Elections of KUTS for 2017-2018, Prof. Dr. Jamil Kazmi from Karachi University Teachers Forum got elected as President securing 303 votes while Teachers Alliance for Good Governance’s candidate Dr. Riaz Ahmed managed to secure 293 votes.

Prof. Dr. Shah Ali-ul-Qadar of Teachers Alliance for Good Governance got elected securing 307 votes for the position of Vice President while Prof. Dr. Anila Amber Malik from Karachi University Teachers Forum managed to secure 295 votes. Dr. Muhammad Moiz Khan of Teachers Forum has been elected as Secretary with securing 329 votes while Dr. Mohsin Ali of Teachers Alliance for Good Governance secured 283 votes.

For the position of treasurer, Ghufran Alam of Teachers Forum got elected securing 374 votes while Asad Khan Tanoli of Teachers Alliance for Good Governance secured 227 votes. For the position of Joint Secretary, Dr. Muhammad Ali from Teachers Alliance for Good Governance and Dr. Lubna Ghazal from Teachers Forum got elected securing 339 and 289 votes respectively.—APP