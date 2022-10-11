Jamie Chadwick has been announced the winner of this year’s W Series after the all-woman racing league cancelled the rest of the season due to a lack of funds.

There were still three races to go on the calendar in the United States and Mexico which will not take place anymore giving the Brit her third successive title in three years.

The series was due to support Formula One at next week’s US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, before ending its season with two races at Mexico City’s Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez at the end of the month.

Rumblings of the series going under reached a fever pitch in recent days with the series founder Catherine Bond Muir admitting to its struggles. She later announced the decision in an official statement.

“Due to recent unforeseen circumstances outside of W Series’ control, we had not been in receipt of contracted funds due to us,”

“Therefore, we have been forced to make the unfortunate decision not to complete our scheduled calendar this season.”

However, she remained positive about the long-term future of the series and wanted to remain on the F1 support programme.

“Going forward, the big message is that I am extremely confident that W Series will be here next year.”

Jamie Chadwick, who has won every W Series season since its inception in 2019, was 50 points clear of Dutch rival Beitske Visser at the top of the standings after seven races.

W Series aims to be a pathway for women drivers to enter the world of Formula1 with Chadwick the likeliest candidate as she already has a development contract with the Williams F1 team.