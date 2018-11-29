Jamia Al-Azhar keen in promoting partnership with AIOU

Staff Reporter

A 12-member delegation comprising female students and Faculty’s members of Jamiah-Al-Azhar, Egypt (Urdu department) on Thursday visited Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and showed keen interest in promoting collaborative partnership. The visit was the part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed earlier between the two sides for promoting study of Urdu and Arabic languages at higher education level.

Led by Prof. Dr. Noha Mostafa, the delegation was welcomed by the AIOU’s Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Qayyum, and other senior academicians and principal officers of the University.

The visit was arranged in collaboration with the Ministry of Education. It was noted that the two sides have already started mutual cooperation and students’ exchange program under the MoU.

On the proposal of the Vice Chancellor, it was agreed that the scope of the MoU will be further expanded having research-based faculty’s support for the students of each other Universities in learning the two languages.

During discussion, held on the occasion, it was agreed that the two mega Universities will work out further areas of cooperation in promoting Urdu-Arabic based research work.

