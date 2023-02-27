Karachi Kings have suffered a huge blow to their playoff aspirations as their opening batter James Vince has left the team for England duty.

The 31-year-old will play for his national side during their upcoming white-ball tour of Bangladesh which will take place from March 1 to 14.

The Kings bid him farewell with a good luck message.

“Wishing good luck to @vincey14 as he heads off to join the England team for their international assignment. You’ll be missed on the pitch but we know you’ll do us proud. All the best Vincey” the message read.

James Vince leaving the Karachi Kings does not bode well for their chances of making the playoffs.

Imad Wasim’s side currently sits 4th in the PSL 8 table, occupying the last playoff slot but has played a game more than competing teams.

Vince, in his brief stay with the Kings, was absolutely vital for the team and was arguably just rounding into form.

His two scores of 75 from 34 balls and 27 from 12 against the Multan Sultans helped his side split the games with the table-toppers and with the business end of the tournament approaching Vince was absolutely necessary for the Kings.

Karachi, meanwhile, will hope that Matthew Wade can pick up the slack while Tayyab Tahir can replicate the same form going forward that he showed in his debut.

Karachi’s next game will be against Peshawar Zalmi on March 1st at Pindi Cricket Stadium.