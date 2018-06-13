Jameel Yusuf pays surprise visit to Information Department

Expresses annoyance over the absentee officials

Special Correspondent

Caretaker Minister for Information & Archives, Environment, Climate Change & Coastal Development Authority, Information Science & Technology and Law & Parliamentary Affairs Department, Jameel Yusuf paid surprise visit of Information Department offices at Sindh Secretariat and has expressed annoyance on the absence of officials including senior grade officers.

He has directed Director General Information Mansoor Ahmed Shaikh to take stern action and issue an explanation as per service rules.

Caretaker Minister for information went around various Directorate of Information Department and observed Directors of Publication, Advertisement, Film, Press and Administration & Accounts including most of lower staff were absent or not turned to their offices till his visit. While Director R&R Saleem Qureshi and Director Legal Aslam Pervaiz Jatoi were also present in their offices.

The Caretaker Minister said that Information Department was the key organ of the provincial government; however, he observed that there is no working environment and a dearth of facilities.

He directed DG Information to submit a detailed report of all directorates and also maintain discipline and ensure punctuality of officials. He directed to follow the biometric system so as to ensure the punctuality of officials without any delay.

The Caretaker Minister for Information has further observed that unnecessary lights and air conditioners were on without purpose, he directed that to ensure and save the energy consumption and other types of machinery in a proper manner, he added.

On the occasion, Director R& R Saleem Ahmed Qureshi and Director Legal Aslam Pervaiz Jatoi briefed Caretaker Minister regarding the functions and working of their respective directorates i.e. Research and Reference and Legal.