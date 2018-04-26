Jamat-e-Islami to quit KP govt next week

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Following the revival of Muttahida Majlis-s-Amal (MMA), Jamat-e-Islami has decided to quit Khyber Pakhtwnkha coalition government.

JI provincial chief Mushtaq Ahmed Khan on Wednesday said that, since the religious parties have decided to revive the alliance there’s no point in sticking with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

However, the JI leader denied that the party is parting ways due to differences with the PTI over Senate elections. “We will not support any move to dislodge the provincial government,” he added.