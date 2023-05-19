Jamat-e-Islami chief Siraj ul Haq nearly escapes suicide attack in Balochistan’s Zhob

ZHOB – Jamat e Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq on Friday narrowly escaped a suicide bombing in the country’s southwestern region as the seasoned politician visited the region to attend a rally.

Initial reports suggest that a strong explosion rocked Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) convoy as the right-wing leader was traveling for a rally in Balochistan’s Zhob. The attacker succumbed after the blast.

His party’s general secretary Ameerul Azeem told the media that Sirajul Haq remained unharmed during the blast.

Meanwhile, the security forces rushed to the area while further proceedings are underway.

This is a developing story, and will be updated later…