Jamali congratulates nation on ‘Baloch Culture Day’

Balochistan’s Acting Governor Mir Jan Mohammad Jamali on Thursday congratulated the nation on ‘Baloch Culture Day’. “Brotherhood, tolerance, and philanthropy are the strong common values of Ba-loch culture which need to be maintained and adapted to the requirements of the modern age,” Jamali stressed.

He said, “Baloch culture has a creative force within it and is the bearer of unity, harmony, and tolerance with all other cultural units around it.” Acting Gov-ernor Balochistan urged the young generation to celebrate the day by adopting its golden principals and core values. “It is a day that reminds us to play an active role in advancing society on the basis of peace, harmony, and brotherhood by utilizing con-structive and traditional values,” he concluded.

Meanwhile Chairman Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Mir Ejaz Baloch has ex-pressed best wishes while congratulating the Baloch living around the world on Baloch Culture Day. In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that Baloch Culture Day is a day of peace, love and na-tional unity.

He noted that the purpose of celebrating Baloch Culture Day was to make the world aware of Baloch culture.—APP