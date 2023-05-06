Jamal Nasir urges PHC to serve notices first to defaulting Labs

The Minister PSHD, Dr Jamal Nasir has urged the Punjab Healthcare Commission to serve notice first to the laboratories instead of sealing them, in case of receipt of complaints against them. The laboratories not following the SoPs developed by the Healthcare Commission, may be given fine, he added. The minister primary and secondary healthcare along with Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan was addressing the 13th CEOs Health Conference here today at a local hotel.

Present on the occasion were Secretary South Punjab Mehr Hayat Lak, Special Secretaries Ammara Khan and Fatima Sheikh, Additional Secretary Khizer Afzal and Dr Younis Iqbal, DG Health Services Dr Ilyas Gondal and PDs IRMNCH, HCIP, EPI, TB Control, PACP as well as CEOs health from across Punjab. Dr Jamal Nasir observed that the visits to hospitals have yielded positive results by bringing about visible improvement in laboratories. He asked the health department and the PHC to conduct a crackdown against quacks in the province in a bid to protect the lives of citizens from their wrong doings. He asked the Medical Superintendents and doctors to display cards while performing their duties in the hospitals. He said that the data of screening during world health week will help devising modern mechanism of treatment for the patients.

The Secretary health, Ali Jan Khan said that the department has issued a letter to the IGP asking for screening of all police employees. He directed the health department to expedite promotion cases of its employees. The officers not completing inquiries for last six months will be transferred and reported to the department, he warned.

Ali Jan Khan said that there was no case of monkeypox in the province, so the people should not worry about contagious disease. He said that the monthly conference of CEOs health will continue to be held to review their performance and devise the state-of-the-art healthcare system in the health facilities. The minister PSHD and Secretary appreciated the management for holding the conference in a befitting manner.