Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce led the 100 meters sprint sweep for Jamaica at the World Athletics Championships.

At the age of 35, she claimed an astonishing fifth world 100 meters title trailed by Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah. Fraser-Pryce held off the fast-finishing Jackson who clocked a personal best 10.73 for silver with Thompson-Herah taking bronze with a time of 10.81.

Before Jamaica, no nation had completed a medal sweep in the women’s 100m at the World Athletics Championships, though they had done it at last year’s Olympics via the same three athletes but in a different order.

The United States men’s team had achieved the same feat just one day prior in their event as well which was a first since 1991.

Fraser-Pryce now has five 100m world titles and two Olympic 100m golds and is showing no signs of slowing down as her mark at this year’s competition was the fastest winning time of all seven of her global victories.

Meanwhile, in other events, America’s Olympic champion Katie Nageotte won the United States’ first women’s pole vault gold at the World Championships in more than two decades with her countrymate Sandi Morris taking silver and Australian Nina Kennedy taking the bronze.

In 110m hurdles, American Grant Holloway successfully defended his crown after Jamaica’s Olympic champion Hansle Parchment injured himself in the warmup and world leader Devon Allen was disqualified for a false start.

The Tokyo silver medallist then finished with 13.03 seconds, ahead of compatriot Trey Cunningham and Spain’s Asier Martinez for the gold.

Ethiopia’s Tamirat Tola won the gold in the men’s marathon event a record finish in two hours, 05.37 minutes. Over a minute back Mosinet Geremew made it an Ethiopian 1-2 for the second World Championship in a row after a time of 2:06.44 with Belgium’s Somalia-born Bashir Abdi matching his bronze from the Tokyo Olympics with a time of 2:06.48.

American Brooke Andersen secured gold in the hammer throw with an effort of 78.96 meters while her compatriot Chase Ealey made history by winning the United States’ first women’s shot put title at the World Championships with a 20.49 meters effort, denying China’s Gong Lijiao a third successive gold medal.