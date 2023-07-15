The Karachi ‘emir’ of the banned Jamaatul Ahrar (JuA), Muhammad Duadzai, was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Afghanistan on Friday, confirmed sources within the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The sources said that the chief was gunned down in Sharana city of Paktika province.

The militant commander belonged to the Pindiali Tehsil of Mohmand District, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

He was appointed as the Karachi emir several years ago by a former JuA chief. The notorious commander was wanted by the Pakistani authorities for his alleged involvement in several attacks, extortion and target killings across the country.

Two of Duadzai’s brothers, namely Mian Jaffar and Qari Qadim, were also killed in military operations by US and NATO forces in Afghanistan during the last years of Ashraf Ghani’s regime. Paktika province is considered one of the strongholds of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), while the Kunar and Nuristan provinces are considered the JuA’s strongholds, the sources added. The two banned outfits had developed differences following attacks in Zhob and the de-notification of Dost Muhammad alias Asad Afridi as the DI Khan commander, for his acceptance of the attacks on security installations.