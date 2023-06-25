Provincial Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro has contacted the federal government regarding shortage of water in Sindh and asked to stop transfer of water from the Indus River to the Chishma Jhelum Link Canal (CJ Canal).

In a letter addressed to the Federal Minister of Water Resources, Syed Khursheed Shah, the irrigation minister said on the one hand, water was being stored in water reservoirs, while on the other hand, water was being released to Cheshma Jhelum and Taunsa Panjand canals, as a result of which there would be a severe water shortage in the province. Due to water shortage, the provincial agriculture economy would be affected.