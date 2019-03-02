Jam: Govt to facilitate rain/snow-hit people

Observer Report

Quetta

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan has said that the provincial government is utilizing all available resources to provide maximum relief to rain and snow fall affected people across the province.

The Chief Minister was talking to media persons during his visit to the office of Provincial Disaster Management Authority in Quetta on Saturday. During the visit, officials of PDMA briefed the Chief Minister about post snowfall and hill torrential rains situation. Jam Kamal said that some districts of the province including Quetta, Ziarat and Matharzai have experienced heavy snow fall on Saturday.

He said that the provincial government was taking all possible steps to resolve the problems faced by the people of areas hit by rain and snow.

Share on: WhatsApp