Jam, Dr Jumma join hands against anti-Pakistan forces

Moscow

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, who is in Russia on an official visit, held a meeting with the founder of Overseas Pakistani Baloch Unity (OPBU) to discuss significant issues including a terrorist attack on Chinese consulate in Karachi last month.

In the meeting with the CM, OPBU chief Dr Jumma Khan Marri urged the United Kingdom to stop providing a safe haven to Hyrbyair Marri, a commander of banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

Marri also stressed raising this issue in the United Nations and promised to voice his concerns regarding the issue in European Union Parliament.

Both Jam Kamal and Dr Marri vowed to spread further awareness among Europe’s Pakistani community about anti-Pakistan leaders, who are actively involved in various terrorist activities in the South Asian country.

CM Kamal was also invited by Dr Jumma Marri to the OPBU’s Europe Chapter’s launching ceremony, where prominent Baloch personalities are expected to join mainstream Pakistani politics by declaring their disassociation with anti-Pakistani forces.

The Balochistan’s chief executive applauded the OPBU founder’s efforts, assuring him of complete support from his government.

The meeting proved to be a success and negotiations have been sought to be the only solution to this ordeal.

Moreover, CM Kamal attended a dinner hosted by Ambassador of Pakistan to Russia Qazi Khalilullah at Pakistan Embassy in Moscow. Punjab Minister Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal, Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Kamran Khan Bangash, Shahzad Khan and Amir Shoukat were also present on the occasion.

