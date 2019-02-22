Jam directs BDA to boost performance

Quetta

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Thursday said that the revenue generating institutions like Balochistan Development Authority (BDA) should produce revenue to reduce their reliance on government grants and their future would be decided on performance basis. The CM had directed BDA to mobilize their resources and increase revenue through Public Private Partnership.

Jam Kamal proposed the authority to register itself with engineering council which could be utilized as a construction company, a press release issued said. The CM expressed that the BDA should ensure early completion of the running development projects namely construction roads, clean drinking water projects and other development initiatives.

Jam Kamal assured the BDA that the provincial government would issue the remaining budget for the projects whose 80 percent development work was completed. He asked the BDA to make master plan for Gadani ship breaking yard to expand its income. The CM criticized the public institutions for exceeding their powers that affected their performance.

The CM said the aim of establishing BDA was to develop the province, but the authority could not achieved the vision of establishing a strong body. The BDA briefed the meeting over the construction work on different developing projects including Spera Ragha and Zhob Meer Ali roads.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp