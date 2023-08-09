ISLAMABAD – Jalil Abbas Jilani, the foreign secretary of Pakistan who also served as envoy to several countries including the US, is poised to become next Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Ex-diplomat Abdul Basit shared a social media post, saying former ambassador Jalil Abbas Jilani has been named for the coveted post.

Sources familiar with the development revealed that Jilani was a strong contender for the interim prime minister. Jilani also arrived at the PM House today to meet with top officials including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The post shared by Abdul Basit on Twitter, now X, said “Congratulations to Ambassador (R) Jalil Abbas Jilani on his appointment as caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan. A proud moment for the Foreign Service of Pakistan”.

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani

Jalil Abbas Jilani is a revered diplomat who is known for his services. He remained appointed to important positions including foreign secretary of Pakistan after serving as Pakistan’s envoy to the US, and other nations.

An Oxford graduate, Jilani holds Masters’s degree in Defense and Strategic Studies and worked at a Pakistan Air Force think tank Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies after bidding adieu to service.

The former envoy served as the 22nd Ambassador and served as Foreign Secretary of Pakistan. A few know that he is a cousin of former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani, and speaks several languages including French, and Arabic.

Jilani served as deputy secretary at Prime Minister’s Office between 1989 and 1992, and as the deputy high commissioner to India around two decades back. He also remained Foreign Office Spokesman and was appointed as Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Australia and served until 2009, when he was tasked as Ambassador of Pakistan to EU.