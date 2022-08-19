Jakob Ingebrigtsen followed up his 5000m gold at the European Athletics Championships with a successful defence of his 1500m European crown at the rain-soaked Olympiastadion.

The 21-year-old Olympic 1500m champion took a grip on the race in the first 300 metres and never relented, finishing with a final lap of 55.25s and a total of 3:32.76s.

Spain’s Mario Garcia had matched the Norwegian until the final bend but fell even further as he was overtaken by Britain’s Tokyo 2020 finalist Jake Heyward for Silver, eventually settling for Bronze with a time of 3:34.88s.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen won the Silver in Eugene over the same distance before his triumph at the European Athletics Championships.

Konstanze Klosterhalfen gave the home crowd another reason to go home happy about winning the women’s 5000m crown in front of a jubilant crowd.

The 25-year-old finished with a time of 14:50.47 in a close battle with Yasemin Can, the Kenyan-born Turkish runner who was seeking to reproduce the 5000/10,000 double she achieved at the 2016 European Athletics Championships in Amsterdam.

Great Britain’s 10,000m silver medallist Eilish McColgan finished third with a time of 14:59.34.

Zharnel Hughes, Britain’s 100m silver medallist of the European Championships, topped the 200m qualifying with a time of 20.19 from his compatriot Charles Dobson (20.21) and Filippo Tortu of Italy (20.29).

The women’s 200m semifinals featured an appearance from Britain’s defending champion Dina Asher-Smith, who had slowed to a virtual halt in the women’s 100m final with a cramp. She was easily the fastest woman with a time of 22.53, followed by Denmark’s Ida Karstoft on 22.73 and Switzerland’s 100m silver medallist Mujinga Kambundji, on 22.76.

Meanwhile, Nafissatou Thiam completed a second set of European gold medals by winning the heptathlon once again, to go with her World Championships triumph.

In other events, Ivana Vuleta of Italy won the women’s long jump event while her compatriot Gianmarco Tamberi won the men’s high jump competition.

Karsten Warholm and Femke Bol, back on the track where she took 400m flat gold, are through to the 400m hurdles finals as well.