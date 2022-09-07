Jake Paul has finally found his next opponent in MMA legend Anderson Silva after his previous two scheduled bouts fell through due to various reasons.

The UFC royalty and the YouTuber turned professional boxer will square off on October 29th at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. According to prominent MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, the fight will be an eight-round contest at 187 pounds.

Silva is considered by many to be the greatest UFC champion of all time, having defended his middleweight title belt 10 times during his 2,457-day reign, a UFC record, which included 16 consecutive wins.

Paul himself is “undefeated” in his five professional bouts, which began against fellow YouTubers before he moved on to former MMA fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

He beat Askren by a knockout before beating Woodley by decision in the first and knocking him out in the second fight.

The biggest indictment against Jake Paul is his preference to fight former MMA fighters like Anderson Silva who are at a disadvantage because of their years of training in incorporating different fighting styles rather than relying on one.

He did try to change that narrative against Tommy Fury and Hasim Rehman Jr who are professional boxers but both of those fights fizzled out.

Fury, brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, was unable to travel to America for their fight while his replacement Hasim Rehman jr was forced to withdraw due to issues with his weight cut.

With no other options on the horizon, Paul has turned to the 47-year-old Silva whose best fighting days are behind him but he still poses a threat given his fighting pedigree.