Jails in Pakistan

It is something shameful to hear that Pakistan is one of the most unmerciful countries with its prisons. Every year due to the worst condition of prisons a number of prisoners die and many are suffering from worst state of health. And more importantly the number of prisons is much less so the prisoners are forced to live in crowded and uncomfortable quarters with young prisoners which leads them to become hardened criminals in days to come. On the other hand, the budget earmarked for prisoners’ food is extremely less. The authorities should feel a little bit mercy and solve such deficiencies urgently.

ZOHRA ALI JAN

Kech

Related