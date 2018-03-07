Jailed Yasin Malik strongly condemns Shopian killings

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik has said that killing with impunity by Indian Army and then coining phrases like over ground workers (OGWs) and cross-firings to legalize these killings is height of brazenness.

Muhammad Yasin Malik said this in a statement issued in Srinagar while condemning the Shopian carnage and subsequent ridiculous statements by Indian army and the puppet Chief Minister of the occupied territory terming those killed as OGWs of mujahideen and caught in cross fire.

He termed the statements of Indian army dubbing those slaughtered by it in Shopian as OGWs as ridiculous and said that it had been an old ploy of Indian Army to camouflage its crimes and criminal acts in occupied Kashmir by floating these kinds of ridiculous and absurd phrases and idioms.

The JKLF Chairman said that an occupational force that had killed tens of thousands in occupied Kashmir was enjoying patronage of Indian leaders, pro-India politicians, assembly members and so-called rulers who were ever ready to provide these killers a legal cover and immunity.

He said, every Indian institution be it judiciary, security, civil or administrative treats Kashmiris as their enemies who have no human rights. “This is why we find Indian judiciary like in previous Shopian killings, preferring so-called national interests over impartiality and prescribed legal norms. He said that a system that has a history of putting prominent Kashmiri Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt, on gallows without any fair trail and that hanged Muhammad Afzal Guru too on pretext of satisfying so-called collective conscience of Indians could only be called as partial and biased.

Yasin Malik described the statement of the puppet Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, who tried to legalize the Shopian killings by coining a known term ‘Crossfire’ as height of shamelessness. He said that she had stooped to a new low by floating statements like these. “We know that she cannot offend her Nagpur masters by uttering a word of sympathy in favor of innocent martyrs but the way she has come open in defense of the killers in uniform is appalling,” he added.

The JKLF Chairman said that these so-called rulers were actually writing down new history of tyranny and oppression and the way Kashmiri inmates were being tortured and tarnished in jails was one example of their anti-Kashmiri attitude. He said that those lodged in various jails of Jammu especially those who were recently shifted to these jails including Udhampur jail, Hiranagar jail, Kot Bhalwal jail, Amphala jail and Kuthua jail were facing unprecedented apathy and torture.—KMS