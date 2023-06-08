Jailed Nayeem Khan’s father remembered on his death anniversary

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter leader, Altaf Hussain, has paid a rich tribute to Ghulam Muhammad Khan, the father of illegally detained APHC leader, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, on his 8th death anniversary.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan was a close associate of prominent martyred liberation leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt, and endured detentions and torture but remained steadfast for the demand of right to self-determination for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Altaf Hussain Wani in a statement issued in Islamabad while paying homage to Ghulam Muhammad Khan hailed the peerless sacrifices, services and contribution of the Khan family in the ongoing Kashmir freedom movement.—INP