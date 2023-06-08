Jailed Nayeem Khan’s father remembered on his death anniversary

By
News desk
-
0

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter leader, Altaf Hussain, has paid a rich tribute to Ghulam Muhammad Khan, the father of illegally detained APHC leader, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, on his 8th death anniversary.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan was a close associate of prominent martyred liberation leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt, and endured detentions and torture but remained steadfast for the demand of right to self-determination for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
Altaf Hussain Wani in a statement issued in Islamabad while paying homage to Ghulam Muhammad Khan hailed the peerless sacrifices, services and contribution of the Khan family in the ongoing Kashmir freedom movement.—INP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR